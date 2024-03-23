Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,509,000 after purchasing an additional 118,040 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 186,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.28. 168,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

