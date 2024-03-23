Stolper Co Has $4.43 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $390.28 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.94. The company has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

