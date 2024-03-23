Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,050,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.66. 821,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $300.67 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

