Cooper Financial Group Acquires 182 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $445.88. 1,008,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.02.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

