iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Reduced by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.57. 507,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,494. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $115.19.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
