Cooper Financial Group Acquires 180 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.74.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
