Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,840 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.65. The stock had a trading volume of 57,899,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,970,376. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $287.44 billion, a PE ratio of 345.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

