iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises 3.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,359,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,353,000 after buying an additional 232,856 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,961. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

