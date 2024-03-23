2,122 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Bought by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $550,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 125.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.90. 296,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

