Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,066. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

