Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 6,863 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 393,881 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,588 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 207,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after purchasing an additional 343,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.88. 1,940,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,259. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

