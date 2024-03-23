Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.