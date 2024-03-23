Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cooper Financial Group cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

HDV traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. 296,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,811. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

