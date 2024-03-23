Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 209,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

