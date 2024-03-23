Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 10,208,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

