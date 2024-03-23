Cooper Financial Group Sells 2,775 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. 98,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

