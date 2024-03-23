Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,701 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after acquiring an additional 141,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. 141,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,542. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.03. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $107.87 and a one year high of $159.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

