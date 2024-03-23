Cooper Financial Group Buys 3,292 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 1,454,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

