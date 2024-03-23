BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0400 on Top Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.13 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007641 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00016099 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,086.85 or 0.99918690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011655 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00153923 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001552 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars.

