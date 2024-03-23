Cooper Financial Group Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after buying an additional 1,357,503 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $78,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,932.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 689,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,943,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $104.43. 275,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

