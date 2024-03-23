Cooper Financial Group Purchases 347 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.85. 7,826,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.68. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

