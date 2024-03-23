Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 580,845 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. 1,068,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.