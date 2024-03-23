Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 580,845 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. 1,068,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.