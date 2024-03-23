Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 5,883 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

