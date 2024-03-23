Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 17,929 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.13. 2,066,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.