JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

