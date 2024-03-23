JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.