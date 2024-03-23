Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $224.45. 844,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $227.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.