Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 299,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,983,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 338,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,697. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

