Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

ELV stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.85. The stock had a trading volume of 608,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,282. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $519.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

