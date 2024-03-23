Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,751 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

ADI stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.13.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

