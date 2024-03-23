FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 240.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of AMPX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.76. 1,051,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,800 shares of company stock worth $1,651,116. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amprius Technologies

(Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

