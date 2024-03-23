Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 97,251 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,251 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. 6,006,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.