Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 173.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,674. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

