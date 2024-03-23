Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 75,407 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 192.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,407 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,646. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

