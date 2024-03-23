Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $21.71 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Intel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $715,773,000 after buying an additional 13,507,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. 28,503,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

