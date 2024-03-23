Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 21,906 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 409.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,899,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $259.30 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

