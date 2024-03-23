Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 142,195 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,195 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.10% of Pinterest worth $23,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $33.89. 6,700,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,318,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,321,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

