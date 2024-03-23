Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $304.19 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

