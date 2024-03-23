Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 283.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.