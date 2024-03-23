Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Employers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Employers by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Employers during the third quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Employers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 234,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 132,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,048. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

