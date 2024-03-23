Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $26,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,227.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $26,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,227.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,244 shares of company stock valued at $250,088 in the last three months. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.21. 129,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,830. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

