UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.13. The company had a trading volume of 255,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.48. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.41.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

