Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $48,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,592. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.08.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

