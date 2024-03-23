Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of ~11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $165.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.19.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

