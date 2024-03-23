Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $196.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $200.48. The company has a market cap of $566.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

