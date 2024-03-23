Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoe Carnival updated its FY25 guidance to 2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

