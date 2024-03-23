TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $364.27 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.49 billion and approximately $364.27 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001700 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000699 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,793,406,277 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

