Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Heartland Express worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,705,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after purchasing an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heartland Express by 99.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 609,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 133,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,218. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $920.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

