Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Raised by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.44. The company had a trading volume of 201,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.