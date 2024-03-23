Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,013 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

FI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $157.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average of $131.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

