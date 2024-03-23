Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MEDP traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $408.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.38 and a twelve month high of $419.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.20 and a 200-day moving average of $301.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

